48_Microsoft

WHEN FOUNDED

1975

HEADQUARTERS

Redmond, WA

CEO

Steven Balmer

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES

93,000

TOTAL REVENUES FOR MOST RECENT FISCAL YEAR

$56.3 Billion

WHAT THE COMPANY IS MOST FAMOUS FOR

Windows operating system, which is on nearly 90% of all computers and handhelds.

WHY IT’S INNOVATIVE

With its artful and elegant Bing, Microsoft is chipping away at Google’s massive search market share.

Web

Microsoft

Facebook

microsoft

Twitter

@microsoft

Fast Company

Article