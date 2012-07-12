48_Microsoft

advertisement
By Stephanie Schomer1 minute Read

Last year, Microsoft felt a tingle of cultural relevance it hadn’t experienced since the 2001 Xbox launch. The source? Bing. Like Xbox, the new search engine first surprised a Microsoft-weary populace primarily by not sucking outright. Then it beat Twitter and CNN in page views. Google’s 65% market share is still massive, but with Microsoft’s new control over Yahoo’s 17% piece of the search pie, Bing might just become a verb in its own right.

