46_Quantcast

WHEN FOUNDED

2006

HEADQUARTERS

San Francisco, CA

CEO

Konrad Feldman

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES

70

TOTOAL REVENUES FOR MOST RECENT FISCAL YEAR

Private

WHAT THE COMPANY IS MOST FAMOUS FOR

Answering not just the “what,” but the “who” behind audience-measurement numbers on the Web.

WHY IT’S INNOVATIVE

Quantcast can discern who’s clicking a marketer’s or publisher’s ads, visiting its site, and buying its products and then find clones of that audience across the U.S. total Web population.

