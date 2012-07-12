advertisement
By David Lidsky

Commuter trains, subway cars, signaling systems, tramways–French transport titan Alstom builds them all. Its technology runs metro systems from San Paulo to Shanghai, and its trains ride the rails on six continents. But Alstom is proudest of its swiftness: Later this year, it will deliver the first AGVs to Italy. The TGV successor can zoom more than 225 mph, making it the world’s fastest commercial train.

