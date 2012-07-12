“The desire, if not the obsession, if not the necessity, is to make cities more suburbanized,” Winy Maas, principal architect (the M in MVRDV) tells Fast Company while perusing his local supermarket one Saturday morning. “How do we get people back into the downtown areas, and how do we make that attractive? The middle class should not be leaving cities.” In the past 18 months, the 50-architect firm has been winning design competitions, getting projects green-lighted, and breaking ground on its urban climbing utopias, meaning the rest of the world is finally catching up to its way of thinking.

WHEN FOUNDED

1993 HEADQUARTERS

Rotterdam, the Netherlands CEO

Principals Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs, Nathalie de Vries NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES

50 MVRDV total revenues for most recent fiscal year

Private what the company is most famous for

Radical and progressive architecture. why it’s innovative

Its urban-centric designs not only inspire through their audacity. They also embody principles such as building upward and not outward, affordable housing, and carbon neutrality. web

mvrdv twitter

@mvrdv Fast Company

Article

The Fascinating and Bizarre Works of MVRDV

Maas’s theory of “vertical suburbias” is perfectly attuned to a world where population is expected to grow to more than 8 billion in the next 20 years, an estimated 5 billion of those people living in urban environments. “We want to synthesize and speculate on new directions, and hopefully open up a world of dreams to developers, economists, and politicians–dreams that can somehow change our fixed and fearful society,” he says. MVRDV currently has projects in 15 nations, from China and Japan to Denmark and its native Netherlands. Here is a look at four of the firm’s biggest undertakings and the ideas they’re spreading.

DnB NOR Headquarters



LOCATION: Oslo, Norway

TYPE: Office

STATUS: Under construction for 2012 completion

COST: Undisclosed

BIG IDEA: The space was designed as specific small-scale working clusters, like mini-offices, with an emphasis on communal spaces and sheltered public passages.

COOL FEATURE: The niches in the building allow for roof gardens and outside areas on every floor, where vegetation can be grown.