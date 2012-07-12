41_Fast-Retailing

WHEN FOUNDED

1949 HEADQUARTERS

CEO
Tadashi Yanai

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES
11,037

Fast Retailing total revenues for most recent fiscal year
$7.5 Billion

$7.5 Billion what the company is most famous for

Making casual retailer Uniqlo a global brand. why it’s innovative



1) Uniqlo

The affordable brand upped its fashion cred by luring famed designer Jil Sander to be its creative director. Uniqlo also sits at the vanguard of retail Web sites, with a stunning online home designed by the pioneering Yugo Nakamura.

2) GOV Retailing

The product of a merger of three Fast Retailing units, GOV now includes shoe brand Foot Park and clothier G.u. (the name sounds like the Japanese word for freedom). G.u.’s motto: “Buy with ease, wear with ease.” It keeps the first part of that bargain with $10 jeans.

3) Cabin Co.

The women’s fashion company, including Japanese brands Zazie, Real Riche, EnracinÌÎÌ_Ì´å©, We-nge, and E.A.P., became a wholly owned Fast Retailing subsidiary in 2008. Uniqlo’s retail experts have been called in to revamp marketing and store operations.