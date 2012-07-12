40_ Aldi Süd

WHEN

FOUNDED

1960

HEADQUARTERS

Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany

CEO

Presidents Jason Hart and Chuck Youngstrom

NUMBER OF

EMPLOYEES

Aldi Süd

total revenues for most recent fiscal year

what the company is most famous for

Invented the “hard discount” category where a limited number of mostly private-label products are sold in warehouse-style spaces.

why it’s innovative

By offering fewer, rather than more products, accepting only cash or debit cards, and offering near wholesale prices, Aldi has become a global force in the supermarket sector.

web

