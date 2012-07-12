advertisement
40_ Aldi Süd

By Stephanie Schomer1 minute Read

At a time when consumers are overloaded with choices, the discount supermarket chain has built a global empire by offering fewer: between 1,000 and 1,500 items at near-wholesale prices, versus a typical U.S. supermarket’s 30,000 items. To keep costs down, its products are mostly private-label, and only cash and debit cards are accepted. Aldi Süd now operates nearly 4,000 warehouse-style spaces in 10 countries. It’s set to open 80 new U.S. stores this year, for a total of more than 1,200.

