WHEN

FOUNDED

2004

HEADQUARTERS

Delhi, India

CEO

Rajiv Mehrotra

NUMBER OF

EMPLOYEES

350

VNL

total revenues for most recent fiscal year

Private

what the company is most famous for

In the 1970s, Mehrotra made his name by bringing cable TV to millions in India.

why it’s innovative

For developing low-cost solar-powered cell-phone towers specifically designed to give mobile phone access to the billions of people worldwide living off the grid.

