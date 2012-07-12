WHEN

FOUNDED

2008 HEADQUARTERS

San Francisco, CA CEO

Neil Young NUMBER OF

EMPLOYEES

30 Ngmoco total revenues for most recent fiscal year

N/A what the company is most famous for

Five of its 14 iPhone games have cracked the App Store’s top 10. why it’s innovative

The company created a social network, Plus+, which allows gamers to challenge each other through social media. The platform is open to other developers. Plus+ games have been downloaded more than 16 million times. web

ngmoco blog

ngmoco facebook

ngmoco twitter

@ngmoco YouTube

ngmoco Fast Company

Article Article

Ngmoco is short for next-generation mobile company, and in just over 18 months, its founders, mostly refugees from Electronic Arts, have lived up to that ambitious moniker. The 30-person company develops only for the iPhone and gives away its games, generating revenue from dozens of virtual goods and services layered into the apps. “We’re building a platform, almost like Xbox Live,” says cofounder Bob Stevenson.

The bigger the platform, the more in-app purchases, so Ngmoco opened up its network, called Plus+ (pronounced “plus”), to other game makers, who have adopted it because it allows players to challenge one another and post high scores on Facebook and other social media. The company says its games have been downloaded 16 million times since Plus+’s debut last summer.