37_Glam-Media

Samir Arora, an Indian-born Apple alum and venture capitalist, set out in 2005 to do what no other media company had done: find a way to monetize the mushrooming female online audience. Rather than become a content creator or build a portal, Arora started Glam Media, a vertically integrated women’s network of 1,500 blogs and Web sites that since 2007 has outpaced iVillage as the top Web property for women and finally turned a profit last October. Glam.com has grown its long-tail network by giving advertisers an effortless way to reach hundreds of micro-audiences, while increasing ad revenue for the hottest women’s lifestyle and fashion bloggers by some 20% to 50% (revenues are shared with Glam). In the past two years, the Silicon Valley tech company went international and has even rolled out an analog for the unfairer sex–manly brash.com–as well as social-media site tinker.com.

Jennifer Sbranti

Blog: Hostess with the Mostess

Age: 32

Description: The party-planning prowess of Martha Stewart combined with the colorful creativity of Isaac Mizrahi

Natalie Zee Drieu

Blog: Coquette

Age: 37

Description: The front edge of fashion meets technology for the craftiest women and moms

