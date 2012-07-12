37_Glam-Media

Samir Arora, an Indian-born Apple alum and venture capitalist, set out in 2005 to do what no other media company had done: find a way to monetize the mushrooming female online audience. Rather than become a content creator or build a portal, Arora started Glam Media, a vertically integrated women’s network of 1,500 blogs and Web sites that since 2007 has outpaced iVillage as the top Web property for women and finally turned a profit last October. Glam.com has grown its long-tail network by giving advertisers an effortless way to reach hundreds of micro-audiences, while increasing ad revenue for the hottest women’s lifestyle and fashion bloggers by some 20% to 50% (revenues are shared with Glam). In the past two years, the Silicon Valley tech company went international and has even rolled out an analog for the unfairer sex–manly brash.com–as well as social-media site tinker.com.
Jennifer Sbranti
Blog: Hostess with the Mostess
Age: 32
Description: The party-planning prowess of Martha Stewart combined with the colorful creativity of Isaac Mizrahi
Natalie Zee Drieu
Blog: Coquette
Age: 37
Description: The front edge of fashion meets technology for the craftiest women and moms
Stephanie Rahlfs
Blog: Adventures in the Stiletto Jungle
Age: 32
Description: Insider shopping for the gal whose sartorial ambition is more expansive than her free time
Kristopher Dukes
Blog: KristopherDukes.com
Age: 25
Description: High-style wares curated with the ‘tude of a twentysomething L.A. fashionista
Patrice Elizabeth Grell Yursik
Blog: Afrobella
Age: 31
Description: Lifestyle destination for women embracing their inner (and outer) Afro