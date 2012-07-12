36_Samsung

advertisement
By Danielle Sacks

Last year, Samsung escalated its design battle with Apple (#2), taking eight prizes at the International Design Excellence Awards to Apple’s seven–and pulling in $84 billion more revenue than its style rival. What’s more, Apple itself sent a goodly chunk of that revenue across the Pacific: Samsung, the world’s largest TV maker and second-largest mobile-phone producer, is also the largest manufacturer of flash memory, and Apple is a repeat customer. In any arms race, the bullet makers win.

