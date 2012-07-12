36_Samsung

WHEN

FOUNDED

1938

HEADQUARTERS

Seoul, South Korea

CEO

Yoon-Woo Lee

NUMBER OF

EMPLOYEES

165,000

Samsung

total revenues for most recent fiscal year

$110 Billion

what the company is most famous for

The largest producer of televisions and memory chips and second largest producer of mobile phones.

why it’s innovative

Its focus on design–it nabbed 8 IDEA awards to Apple’s 7 last year–combined with a disciplined approach to engineering consistently pushes the ingenuity of personal electronics.

