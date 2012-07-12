WHEN

FOUNDED

1990

HEADQUARTERS

Palo Alto, CA

CEO

Tim Brown

NUMBER OF

EMPLOYEES

550+

Ideo

total revenues for most recent fiscal year

Private

what the company is most famous for

Its human-centered approach to design.

why it’s innovative

In addition to producing intuitive and beautiful objects, Ideo uses its well-honed design process to tackle urgent and highly complex problems such as security, water scarcity and global poverty.

web

IDEO

blog

IDEO

facebook

IDEOprofile

twitter

@IDEO

Fast Company



Article

Article

Article