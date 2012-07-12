34_Sportvision

WHEN

FOUNDED

1998 HEADQUARTERS

Chicago, IL CEO

Hank Adams NUMBER OF

EMPLOYEES

60 Sportvision total revenues for most recent fiscal year

$20 Million [est.] what the company is most famous for

Sports graphics, such as its virtual first-down marker, strike zone, and race car tracker. why it’s innovative

Its products not only enhance the sports-viewing experience; they routinely unearth new data about athletic performance, giving fans – and even teams – a richer perspective. web

Sportvision’s technical wizardry enhances the game for more than 200 million fans a year, from football’s yellow first-down marker to baseball graphics that create a digital strike zone. Its newest creation, FieldF/x, captures each player’s movement in a baseball game, quantifying defense as never before. Here’s how it works.

1) Camera

Sportvision’s first sale of FieldF/x was to the San Francisco Giants and installed in AT&T Park. Two computer-vision cameras, mounted atop the light stanchions, capture more than 600,000 location points in a typical game, such as where fielders, runners, and the ball are at any given moment.

2) Outfielder

By analyzing the exact moments when a pitch is struck and a fielder steps toward the ball, software calculates that player’s reaction time, revealing who gets the best jump.

3) Infielder