WHEN

FOUNDED

1993 HEADQUARTERS

Taoyuan, Taiwan CEO

Peter Chou NUMBER OF

EMPLOYEES

7,168 HTC total revenues for most recent fiscal year

$4.55 Billion what the company is most famous for

Making Nexus One (aka the Google Phone). why it’s innovative

For making the coolest Android and Windows Mobile smartphones you’ve never heard of–until the Nexus One. web

How Innovation Led HTC to the Dream

Until recently, the name HTC meant little to consumers. Now the Taiwanese Google-phone maker is in the spotlight. Chairman and cofounder Cher Wang tells us about HTC’s culture and her biblically infused thinking.

Thirteen years ago, when we started HTC, our focus was on how to make people’s lives easier through mobility and through not having to carry huge computers around. We wanted users to be able to talk to friends and relatives, read books, and access the Internet on one device. With our smartphones, we’ve started to see this vision come true, and that’s very exciting. But there are many things left to be done. Right now, it’s just the beginning.

Every day, we’re trying to find something new. We have labs that our employees can use to work on their own ideas, to brainstorm with a group, to test things. We encourage everybody to innovate–even people who don’t usually work in the labs.

We want to provide different types of people-centric devices to our users. Everybody wants a phone that meets their individual needs. We design our hardware and software to make our phones simple to use, with an interface that emphasizes email, social networking, and other parts of people’s personal lives. As a result, each device can be made unique to its user.

In the past, HTC made phones like the G-1 for T-Mobile and let its own brand take a backseat. That seems to be changing.