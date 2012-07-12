WHEN

FOUNDED

1958

HEADQUARTERS

McLean, VA and Bedford, MA

CEO

Alfred Grasso

NUMBER OF

EMPLOYEES

7,000

Mitre

total revenues for most recent fiscal year

$1.235 Billion

what the company is most famous for

Technology matchmaker for the U.S. government.

why it’s innovative

For working to develop standards for electronic-medical records, and creating finger-printing technology for U.S. borders.

web

MITREcorp

facebook

MITREcorp

twitter

@MITREcorp