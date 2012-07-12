advertisement
30_Mitre

By Dan Macsai1 minute Read

The most important company you’ve never heard of, Mitre, a not-for-profit IT and engineering firm, works exclusively with government agencies as a technology matchmaker. Mitre’s staff of 7,000 — 65% hold advanced degrees — is currently helping the Department of Veterans Affairs create electronic-medical-record standards and working with the Department of Homeland Security to create rapid fingerprinting technology. “We don’t make products,” says CTO Stephen Huffman. “Our goal is to get our technology out and available.”

