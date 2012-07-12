advertisement
27_Filife
By Kate Rockwood1 minute Read

Since FiLife relaunched in February 2009, it has become the No. 4 personal-finance destination, according to com-Score, with 3 million unique visitors each month. Today, you can tweet a money question to @askfilife, survey your Facebook friends with a neat “stacker poll” widget, or get a free answer from a professional personal financial adviser (they’re barred from directly soliciting business). But the company wants to do something bigger: change the way Americans relate to their money.

