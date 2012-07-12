WHEN

FOUNDED

2008

HEADQUARTERS

New York, NY

CEO

General Manager Adam Wiener

NUMBER OF

EMPLOYEES

FiLife

total revenues for most recent fiscal year

Private

what the company is most famous for

Connecting people who have personal finance questions to people who have answers.

why it’s innovative

For bringing the WebMD model to personal finance with the insight that “it all starts with a question.”

