26_Synthetic-Genomics

WHEN

FOUNDED

2005

HEADQUARTERS

La Jolla, CA

CEO

Craig Venter

NUMBER OF

EMPLOYEES

90

Synthetic Genomics

total revenues for most recent fiscal year

Private

what the company is most famous for

Its founder Craig Venter, who decoded the human genome.

why it’s innovative

The cutting-edge science out of this company includes a $600 million five-year deal with ExxonMobile to research fuel production from algae.

web

SyntheticGenomics

