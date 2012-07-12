21_Gilt-Groupe

Want to find a fashionista at lunchtime? Try Gilt Groupe. The two-year-old company’s daily sample sales have made e-commerce fun and exciting in a whole new way. Gilt grew almost sixfold last year and is on track to hit $500 million in revenues in 2010. CEO Susan Lyne explains why Gilt is golden.

WHEN

FOUNDED

2007 HEADQUARTERS

New York, NY CEO

Susan Lyne NUMBER OF

EMPLOYEES

250+ Gilt Groupe total revenues for most recent fiscal year

$170 Million what the company is most famous for

Making luxe shopping fashionable even in a recession. why it’s innovative

For reinventing online retail into a fusion of competition and entertainment, with 36-hour sample sales on high-end and emerging fashion brands. web

Gilt blog

Gilg facebook

GiltGroupe twitter

@giltgroupe fast company

Article

Most online shopping mirrors brick-and-mortar stores. They’re not taking advantage of what’s uniquely possible online, the heightened sense of entertainment and competition. A big part of the Gilt brand promise is discovery: You come every day and it’s new every day.

In the depths of the recession, we became a safety net for designers, and we bought a lot just so some of our brands could stay in business. We are still trying to create a safety net, but now it’s more about “Let us help you take risks again.” If a designer believes in six items and thinks they’re going to be really big, we’ll agree to take x number as a minimum but we’ll agree to take as many as y. If they can sell the difference at full price, fantastic. If they can’t, we’re going to buy them. And that lets them bet on their instincts.

You have the permission to experiment on Gilt in a way that develops brand loyalty. We can deliver an incredible amount of information about the product, and we have a direct line to our customers every single day. The day a particular label is on Gilt, traffic to that brand’s site increases, across the board. Anecdotally, so many people have told me, “Oh my god, my new favorite designer is …” because they were able to try a new one at a price that felt comfortable. If I’m going to drop $3,000 on a jacket, I’m probably going to do it on one of my old favorites, a smaller universe of brands that I know and I’m comfortable with. Starting this year, we’re going to be selling exclusive items and capsule collections from emerging labels such as Trovata and Yigal Azrouél.

Last fall, you launched a number of subsections such as Gilt Man, and Jetsetter for travel deals. How’s the expansion going?