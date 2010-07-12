WHEN

FOUNDED

1923

HEADQUARTERS

Burbank, CA

CEO

Bob Iger

NUMBER OF

EMPLOYEES

144,000

Disney

total revenues for most recent fiscal year

$36.1 Billion

what the company is most famous for

A stable of cartoon characters–from Mickey Mouse to Cinderella–that drive an empire of amusement parks, entertainment, and retail.

why it’s innovative

From snatching up Marvel Comics to securing rights to build Shanghai Disney, the Walt Disney Company is a nimble and daring example of aggressive growth.

