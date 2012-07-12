17_Cisco-Systems

WHEN

FOUNDED

1984 HEADQUARTERS

San Jose, CA CEO

John T. Chambers NUMBER OF

EMPLOYEES

65,545 Cisco total revenues for most recent fiscal year

$36 Billion what the company is most famous for

Networking for the Internet. why it’s innovative

For introducing 61 new technologies for the $34 billion collaboration business. web

Cisco blog

Cisco facebook

Cisco twitter

@CiscoSystems YouTube

ciscovid fast company

Article

On November 9 of last year, Cisco Systems introduced an unheard-of 61 new technologies, all focused on collaboration. Tony Bates, the SVP behind them, says collaboration is a $34 billion market, and “by far the most exciting thing we’re working on. The world is bigger than an office and a bunch of cubes.” Among the new offerings: a social video system called Cisco Show and Share (YouTube for your office); Collaboration in Motion (WebEx for your iPhone); and, coming next year, the Cisco Enterprise Collaboration Platform (Facebook/Twitter meets WebEx for your business), which will help far-flung employees share a chat window, videos, wikis, docs, even a company-wide news feed. No longer content to be a plumber, Cisco is focusing on the network as the basis for innovation, which is bringing the company into closer competition with the likes of Apple, Google, and Microsoft. Tune in next year to see how that’s going.