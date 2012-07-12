The Chinese car-and-battery maker already beat GM, Toyota, and Nissan to market with the first plug-in hybrid. Now the 15-year-old company is on the verge of doing the same with its all-electric full-size E6–which BYD wants to start selling in the U.S. by the end of 2010, even though it doesn’t yet have a single stateside dealership. BYD’s major competitive advantage is that it develops world-leading battery technology in-house. The E6 uses the “Fe,” BYD’s lithium-ion ferrous phosphate battery. BYD says the battery not only costs about 50% less than standard lithium-ion batteries but also lasts longer, with an impressive expected life of 2,000 charge cycles and a range of 200 miles on a full charge. The battery’s fluid is even nontoxic–CEO Wang Chuan-Fu famously drank some last year to demonstrate. And in its quest for cheaper, cleaner batteries, the company has already begun investing in solar technology, calling it “new energy.” That could be an apt name if BYD succeeds, not just for its own business but for the car industry.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens