advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

14_Intel

14_Intel
By Tyler Gray1 minute Read

With its single-chip cloud computer (SCC), Intel is rethinking the way users interact with PCs. “It’s like a concept car,” says Sean Koehl, a technology evangelist at Intel Labs. “We said, ‘In five years, what will we want from a chip? Let’s build it now.’ ” With 48 Intel processing cores–the most ever on a single chip–the SCC’s power can dramatically decrease the number of machines needed to create cloud data centers. Koehl expects that the SCC will lead to even more fantastic breakthroughs: maybe a machine to detect user behavior, facial expressions, and moods; or computer-enabled brain-wave communication, meaning we could just think words and they would magically appear on-screen.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life