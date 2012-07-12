WHEN

FOUNDED

1968

HEADQUARTERS

Santa Clara, CA

CEO

Paul Otellini

NUMBER OF

EMPLOYEES

83,900

Intel

total revenues for most recent fiscal year

$35.1 Billion

what the company is most famous for

Continually being the leader in processor technologies.

why it’s innovative

For creating a concept “single chip cloud computer” that has the potential to change the way we interact with PCs.

