Nike, once a model of corporate autocracy, has gotten in the open-source groove, opening itself up to collaboration with virtually everyone. In 2009, the company turned its coolest customers into designers, its sneakers into personal fitness consultants, and its intellectual property into free R&D for solving the world’s problems.

WHEN

FOUNDED

1972 HEADQUARTERS

Beaverton, OR CEO

Mark Parker NUMBER OF

EMPLOYEES

33,000

225 Forest

At this storefront in Laguna Beach, California, SoCal wakeboarders, BMX-ers, and skaters can customize Chuck Taylor All Stars and Hurley board shorts with their favorite artwork. “Action sports is the fastest-growing segment of our business,” says Jeanne Jackson, who runs Nike’s direct-to-consumer business. “Today’s young customer expects a deeper connection.”

Women’s Nike Training Club

An iPhone app lets women create their own virtual personal trainer that can be shared with friends.

Total90 Laser III Boot