12_Netflix

After creating the much-admired model of an Internet mail-order rental business, shipping about two million DVDs a day, Netflix has been aggressively pursuing the next generation of distribution channels–web streaming, game consoles, and other connected devices. About half of its 11 million subscribers have used the “watch instantly” feature–movies and shows without commercials. More than 12,000 titles are available for streaming, and more are coming as Netflix signs on more studio and network partners.

Here’s how the plotlines of Netflix and Hollywood’s other high-profile disruptor, Hulu (#11), are converging:

LAST SEASON

Hulu: Topped 43 million monthly viewers. Has streamed 6.7 billion videos since 2008 site launch.

Netflix: Topped 11 million subscribers. Has delivered 2.5 billion DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and video streams since 1999 launch.

STAR