WHEN

FOUNDED

1939

HEADQUARTERS

Palo Alto, CA

CEO

Mark Hurd

NUMBER OF

EMPLOYEES

304,000

HP

total revenues for most recent fiscal year

$114.6 billion

what the company is most famous for

Initially, for its printers, but now for being the world’s largest tech company.

why it’s innovative

For continuing to deftly diversify its business. It has passed Dell as the top seller of PCs, and its stylish computers rival Apple’s, especially the new TouchSmart line. Meanwhile, its print business introduced Web-connected printers.

web

HP

blog

Blog

facebook

HP

twitter

@hpnew

YouTube

HP