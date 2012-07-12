08_Novartis

Since focusing its R&D on rare diseases and biotech, including vaccines for the likes of H1N1, the Swiss pharma giant has been in a fever of invention. The FDA has approved nine of its drug candidates in 2009 alone. Chairman Daniel Vasella explains how the world’s third-largest drugmaker got so healthy.

WHEN

FOUNDED

1996 HEADQUARTERS

Basel, Switzerland CEO

Joe Jimenez NUMBER OF

EMPLOYEES

100,000

If you’re thinking along traditional lines, when a drug doesn’t promise profitability and market size and growth, it will not enter the portfolio. But if we have a possibility to significantly improve the lives of patients who cannot be well treated, we’ll go ahead, irrespective of the size of the market. We find a model disease that has certain mechanisms to the extreme and apply a drug. Once the impact is positive, we pursue other targets [with similar molecular pathways]. Ilaris was originally for a small patient base, people with terrible rashes and fever from birth; the first patient we treated saw his symptoms disappear. Now Ilaris also seems to work for gout. Piece by piece, we add new insights.

That’s how you get to breakthroughs. If you go with mechanisms that are better known, you repeat the past. You don’t find something completely new. You don’t create new markets. We’re used to failures. When we engage in R&D, be it drugs or vaccines, we put funds on the table and invest in some highly uncertain projects. The key decision in pursuing vaccines was, would we be ready to accept that this division will be losing money? But in order to build the brighter future, you have to sacrifice some of the short-term benefits.

Novartis total revenues for most recent fiscal year

$42 Billion what the company is most famous for

Pharmaceuticals, such as Diovan, Gleevec, and an H1N1 vaccine. why it’s innovative

For developing new vaccine technologies; targeting rare diseases as a means of treating more widespread illnesses; and using leading-edge architecture to foster breakthroughs at its R&D facilities. web

Novartis twitter

@Novartis YouTube

Novartis

There’s not a single project here that hasn’t almost died at one point. You need people with a certain scientific resilience, a fighting spirit, to get through the difficult times. Once you glue people together with the feeling that we are aligned in what we do and our work has a deeper purpose, you get a lot of energy unleashed.

We transformed a former industrial production site into a space for knowledge workers. We abolished walls and cubicles, and we created the lab of the future, where we’re integrating informatics and bioinformatics and communication tools that enhance research. If you’re in the lab here in Basel, without taking off your glove, you push a button and talk to a colleague in the United States and exchange structures and talk about them. It creates a research network that spans large geographies.