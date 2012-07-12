WHEN

FOUNDED

1988

HEADQUARTERS

Shenzen, China

CEO

Ren Zheng-Fei

NUMBER OF

EMPLOYEES

87,500

Huawei

total revenues for most recent fiscal year

$23.3 Billion [, 2008]

what the company is most famous for

It’s the No. 2 Telecom equipment manufacturer, and a leader in LTE and WiMax.

why it’s innovative

For being on the forefront of the latest mobile-phone-networks technology, meaning faster and clearer connectivity.

