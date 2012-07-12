Amazon is writing the book on how to diversify with ingenuity. It generated an estimated $24 billion in revenue last year (up 26% from 2008) not simply through books, which it continues to dominate with the top e-book reader and iPhone reader apps, but also through its growing data storage and computing service, which is fast becoming an online utility for ESPN, eHarmony and others. Amazon is also expanding its music, video, and electronic check-out services, which are traditionally Apple and Google’s strengths. The plot thickens.