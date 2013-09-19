Promoted Pins Are Coming To Pinterest

It was a matter of time until Pinterest dabbled in advertising. The online tool for collecting images and videos announced Thursday it was experimenting with promoted pins, following in the footsteps of Twitter and Facebook’s sponsored products.

While the details for promoted pins are still being figured out, CEO and cofounder Ben Silbermann reassured users there won’t be any tacky banner or pop-up ads. “These pins should be about stuff you’re actually interested in, like a delicious recipe, or a jacket that’s your style,” he wrote in a blog post.

Silbermann notes promoted pins will first be tested in search results and category feeds. For now, no money has been exchanged as Pinterest, which currently doesn’t generate any revenue, continues experimenting with select businesses. A company representative told Fast Company the tests are not live yet, declining to provide a timeline or name any advertisers that are on board.

[Image: Flickr user hydropeek]