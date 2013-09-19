California Just Passed The First Ridesharing Regulations In The Country

Even as they’re engaged in legal battles across the country, ridesharing services like Lyft, Sidecar and Uber have become incredibly popular. Regulators haven’t quite known what to do with them, but California just took the first step in legitimizing their services: earlier today, the California Public Utilities Commission voted to allow the three companies to continue operating as long as they follow a legal framework proposed by the CPUC in July.
No word yet on any updates to the framework, but we do know that ridesharing companies will now be referred to as “transportation network companies,” and that they will need to have $1 million in liability coverage in addition to personal insurance carried by drivers.