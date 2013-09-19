Eye-Controlled Tablets For The Severely Disabled Are Here

Nearly all tablet computers, from the iPad down to the most obscure Chinese Linux product, depend on touch and swipe technology . But for techies with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) , cerebral palsy, or similar conditions, using tablets can be difficult. However, a new $5,325 product lets the severely disabled control a tablet using only their eyes.

The Tobii EyeMobile is a modified Dell Latitude 10 that uses eyetracking technology to control apps, send emails, and go online. Based on Windows 8, the package includes a standard Dell tablet, an eye-tracking sensor, a bracket, and integration software for the tablet. Why a Windows 8 tablet and not an iPad? iPads are great for those with mild and moderate disabilities, but users with limited motor skills have extreme difficulty using them. Windows is easier to integrate with third-party devices for users with special needs. But it’s worth mentioning that there are apps available for iPad users with ALS.

[Image: Tobii]