What Would Jony Ive Design After Apple?

What would wunderkind Jony Ive design, if not for the sleek Apple products with which he’s become synonymous?

We found out today in a newly published USA Today interview Ive did alongside Apple’s SVP of software engineering, Craig Federighi:

“I’d like to design cups.”

Cups?

“Cups.”

With handles or without?

“Ah,” he says with a grin. “That’s for me to know.”

But, Ive, 46, isn’t going to be trading champagne (okay, “space gray”) iPhones for champagne flutes anytime soon. Ive, whose designs have contributed to the 700 million iOS devices Apple has sold to date, says every next product challenge at Apple feels new.

“It feels like each time we are beginning at the beginning, in a really exciting way, and if you could see what I mean, it wouldn’t just be rhetoric.”

[Image: Flickr user pjackso]