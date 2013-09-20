5 Free Apps That Will Talk To You, Make You Smarter, Solve Online Shopping, And Much More

If you’re totally sick of missing your packages (and online shopping in general), need someone to talk to, or take so many photos of your food that it’s annoying your friends, this edition of Free App Friday will improve your mood.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
Slice is a slightly older app, but if you missed the initial buzz you won’t regret hearing about it. In a nutshell, Slice is the ultimate tool for the online shopper: The app compiles all your purchases, lets you track (on a map) packages as they near delivery, and alerts you when items you like experience price drops.
Dragon Mobile Assistant (Android)
Dragon Mobile Assistant is a Siri-like companion for Android, except it offers a bit more. All you have to say is “Hello, Dragon” to activate it. Check out the video below for more:
So you like taking photos of your food. Here’s a great idea: One place to store all those photos, and actually put them to good use. Enter Foodspotting, a visual guide to restaurants and their dishes. Looking for the perfect Pho (Vietnamese noodle soup)? Just make a simple search, and a handful of recommendations (and photos) will pop right up.
Muzio (iOS)
Here at Fast Company, we often harp on about the powers of storytelling. Muzio allows users to create and share narratives with photo, video, audio, and text. The best part? You can share your “Muzes” with any of your friends on the Web or any device–they don’t even need to have the app.
Quizlet is the ultimate study guide, allowing users three different modes (Flash cards, learn, and scatter) to, well, learn. The app hooks up with Quizlet’s website and gives users access to more than 20 million flash card sets and custom quizzes. And if you can’t find what you need, you can always create your own.
Happy Friday!
[Image: Flickr user Jetow]