5 Free Apps That Will Talk To You, Make You Smarter, Solve Online Shopping, And Much More

Slice (iOS and Android)

Slice is a slightly older app, but if you missed the initial buzz you won’t regret hearing about it. In a nutshell, Slice is the ultimate tool for the online shopper: The app compiles all your purchases, lets you track (on a map) packages as they near delivery, and alerts you when items you like experience price drops.

Dragon Mobile Assistant (Android)

Dragon Mobile Assistant is a Siri-like companion for Android, except it offers a bit more. All you have to say is “Hello, Dragon” to activate it. Check out the video below for more:

FoodSpotting (iOS and Android)