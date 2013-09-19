Shattered Illusions: Google Glass Is Breaking

Google’s Glass headset is very much in the testing phase–it’s in one lonely version, tightly controlled by Google’s minions and only doled out to consenting adults in the U.S. (No Johnny Foreigners wearing Glass, thank you very much.) But there are still thousands upon thousands of the devices, and Google spent a very long time refining the design for the Google Glass Explorer edition.

So why are they breaking all at once?

Well this isn't good. Just pulled my Google Glass out of my bag to find this. Anybody broken theirs yet? Still works. pic.twitter.com/9UkFqR783b — Tim Stevens (@Tim_Stevens) June 20, 2013

So sad. My Google Glass broke (the mirror on the prism finally totally disintegrated due to a sticker I put on the end). So I have to s… — Robert Scoble: VR/AR (@Scobleizer) September 17, 2013

A report on VentureBeat.com mentions the case of Explorer owner Chris Barrett whose Glass’s prism began to delaminate (after only 70 days of use) shortly before the trackpad simply stopped working. Robert Scoble, perhaps the loudest and proudest Glass advocate, had the prism on his Glass completely “disintegrate.” Google is apparently being very gracious about repairing or replacing the devices–but that isn’t really surprising: It’s trying to shepherd a wholly new class of mobile device into popularity, and the Explorer team members are prominent, tweet-friendly public representatives of the brand.

Of course, Glass isn’t the only prominent new-genre tech that’s had a difficult birth, and everything from the iPod to the Pebble smartwatch had a tough time in its early days. Glass, like Pebble, is also supposed to be used for long periods, taken out and about and exposed to rapid changes in temperature and humidity as well as bumps, bangs and . . . how to put it? User IQ failures.

Nevertheless, these reports are bad news for Google, since it promised to have a consumer edition of the device available fairly soon. Maybe it’ll have to go for the slightly more traditional design it’s recently patented.