Hiroshi Yamauchi, Gaming Innovator And Nintendo Visionary, Dies

Hiroshi Yamauchi, the man who turned Nintendo into a gaming force to be reckoned with, has died at the age of 85. The firm, which he took over in 1949, following the death of his grandfather, made hanafuda, or “Japanese playing cards,” on a small scale: Yamauchi took it from its origins, via toy manufacture, to the electronics behemoth it eventually became. His success made him Japan’s 12th richest man and bought him a West Coast baseball team.