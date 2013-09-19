Death To Tech Specs

Reviewing Apple products can be a daunting task–not because they’re too complicated and nuanced to explain but because it’s hard not to use slobbering superlatives. To wit: This week, reviews of the iPhone 5s and 5c were brimming with praise : Critics described the phones’ polished and delightful experience, calling the 5s the “fastest” and “most advanced” and “most game-changing” iteration to date, “the best smartphone on the market [made] even better.”

The devices are, indeed, superb. That hasn’t changed for a while now. What’s shifted since Apple entered the mobile market is how critics talk about devices. It wasn’t that long ago that gigahertz and RAM capacity and L2 cache size and other tech jargon were top of mind for reviewers. And though such intricately detailed write-ups still crop up, most have skewed away from wonky, technical specifications and toward more experience-based product understandings.

The shift serves to show not only how companies like Apple create and market their products in a way that changes the conversation. It also shows how critics and consumers now receive them. The public’s taste has improved over the years, and so too has its discourse. It’s why we’re seeing mainstream media outlets such as ABC talk about interaction and user interface design in relation to iOS 7, even name checking Jony Ive. And it’s why publications ranging from Time to USA Today even took time to explain the high-level concept of skeuomorphism in their reviews.

A decade ago, during the golden age of the PC, computer components were supremely important. Consumers cared then about having a 2.30 GHz Intel Pentium processor with 1M cache and 800 MHz front-side bus–and thus companies and critics cared about them, or vice versa. But that’s no longer the case. “[Buyers] are certainly thinking less about what’s inside,” says Colette LaForce, the chief marketing officer of AMD. “When you look at the success of companies like Apple, the reality is that when you build such a strong brand around the end-user device, and users come to know the experience as being of a certain caliber, then they are loyal to that brand. The speeds and feeds and performance are far less important than the experience they’re going to get.”

When it came to describing the new high-end iPhone’s chip speed, David Pogue of the New York Times breezed right by it. “Nobody was exactly complaining about the iPhone’s speed before, but, sure, it’s plenty quick,” he said, before calling it and its M7 motion coprocessor “fairly invisible changes.” Apple might’ve spent time boasting of the device’s 64-bit architecture to the press, but that’s not what will resonate with the public. As my colleague Farhad Manjoo tweeted recently, “Phone companies talking about 64 bits is a marketing error. It’s as meaningless a term for users as you can find. Stop.”

LaForce agrees with that sentiment. “What’s important is them knowing they can do better video streaming or play more games,” she says. “We have to tap into the emotions of those experiences, as opposed to just focusing on, Here’s my list of specs, and this is the other guy’s list of specs. I believe those days are over.”

In other words, consumers essentially want to know that the experience is better and faster (and perhaps that it has some whiz-bang features like Siri or fingerprint scanning or new colors). No need to bother the majority of them with the wonky details. That’s partly why it’s a mistake for Nokia to so heavily market its 41-megapixel camera. It’s not worth getting into a pissing match over which phone has the bigger megapixel size. Yes, consumers want to know that their phone takes the most gorgeous pictures. But while the difference between a 41-megapixel camera and a 13-megapixel one is substantial, to them, it’s not tangible.