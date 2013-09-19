Which Cities Have Had The Best Economic Recovery? None Of Them, Really

We’ve covered how the nation’s top earners are feeling the full benefits of the recovery, however, the same can’t be said for the rest of the population.

While local economies have stopped getting worse since the financial and housing markets crashed in 2008, things aren’t really getting much better either.

Every year, the U.S. Census Bureau releases a trove of data about how people live in their communities called the American Community Survey. City planners, home builders, and retailers rely heavily on the results, which are based on surveys of about 3.5 million households.

Incomes remain lower and poverty rates higher in 2012 than they were in 2007.

The 2012 survey for about 7,000 geographic areas show that most states and cities are still struggling to recover from the recession: Incomes remain lower and poverty rates higher in 2012 than they were in 2007, with no statistically discernible improvement or decline since last year’s figures. (A separate Census report also issued this week reflected the same trend nationally–median household income was stagnant, and 15% of Americans were living in poverty, which is near the high of the last 20 years.)

Overall, the statistics, and the lack of change in many of them, reflect a general sense of malaise–that we’ve arrived at a new “normal,” as some experts have put it.

“There is a remarkable disconnect between overall macroeconomic growth and the prosperity of middle- and low-income Americans,” Jared Bernstein, a former chief economist for Vice President Joe Biden and a senior fellow at the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, told Bloomberg Businessweek.

Of the top 25 most populated metro areas, where about 40% of the U.S. population resides, here’s a more detailed look at how they fared by two metrics: