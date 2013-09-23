How The Makers Of “Escape From Tomorrow” Made A Twisted Disney World Horror Without Disney’s Okay

After cinematographer Lucas Lee Graham answered a vaguely worded movie job posting, he showed up at a Starbucks to meet filmmaker Randy Moore about the gig. Graham recalls, “Randy’s first question was ‘How do you feel about shooting a movie in Disney World?’ And I was like, ‘Sure, I love Disney World,’ thinking ‘I’m not sure what strings this guy pulled to be able to do this, but it sounds great.'”

Graham soon learned that Moore, in fact, had no strings to pull. Instead, the writer-director intended to make a movie about hallucinating family man “Jim” (Roy Abrahmsohn) who neglects his wife and two kids during their Disney World vacation to get drunk, stalk a pair of French teenagers, and succumb to a brain-washing experiment in secret chambers of the theme park’s iconic Spaceship Earth geosphere.





Given that storyline, Escape From Tomorrow, opening Oct. 11, clearly needed to be filmed without Disney’s stamp of approval (and, given its less-than-authorized approach, it was widely assumed that the Mouse would crack down after the film debuted at Sundance this year. So far, the company has been conspicuously silent). Here, Moore and Graham talk about how they captured the dark side of Disney.

We were all sort of retreating into these child-like levels of comfort because we knew the next day there’d be another nightmare awaiting us.

The 11-day Escape From Tomorrow shoot in Orlando proved to be a grueling excursion in guerrilla filmmaking. Moore recalls “After the second day of shooting I walked into Lucas’s hotel room and he was curled up in the fetal position watching Pirates of the Caribbean 2. We were all sort of retreating into these child-like levels of comfort because we knew the next day there’d be another nightmare awaiting us.”





Cast and crew had no problem blending in with tourists when they performed scenes captured by Graham and operator Justin Shell on Canon 5D Mark II Digital SLR cameras.

Moore explains, “We didn’t sneak any cameras into the park. Every morning, security opened our bags and we showed them everything we had. It wasn’t like we had to hide behind a tree with some strange camera that looked like a glove. We were out there with everyone else who had the same kinds of camera. It’s just that we had very talented people behind those cameras.”

To record the actors’ dialogue, Moore wired up cast members with microphones connected to pocket-sized Olympus recorders typically used for business dictation. To indicate “action” at the start of a scene, Moore simply waved his hand and gestured with a “slice across the neck,” Graham says, to signal “cut.”