48_Stamen Design

Nobody makes data accessible and beautiful like Stamen. A Stamen-designed Twitter display at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards captured, on-screen, the instant Twitterverse outrage when Kanye West grabbed Taylor Swift’s mike. The Olympics and Nike Basketball both signed on as Stamen clients in 2010. Earlier this year, the San Francisco-based firm launched its first product, Eddy, a “curation platform” that “takes the fire hose of data from Twitter and turns it into something meaningful,” says Stamen CEO Eric Rodenbeck.