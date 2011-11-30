advertisement
GE is pumping $10 billion into the Ecomagination R&D budget over the next 5 years–effectively doubling the investment since its inception in 2005. TRAINS, PLANES AND AUTOMOBILES Photograph by: GE
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

A freight train leaves Atlanta traveling 25 miles per hour running GE’s RailEdge Movement Planner software. At the same time, a 737 takes off from Chicago traveling 500 miles per hour running GE’s Required Navigation Performance flight-path-management software. When will these two new ecomagination products–now part of a GE green portfolio generating more than $18 billion annually–create energy savings and productivity gains? Now. For example, GE client Norfolk Southern estimates it’ll earn an additional $200 million to $800 million in productivity annually from its current locomotives and tracks once it rolls out RailEdge over its 21,000 route-mile network. All aboard!

