HEADQUARTERS

Fairfield, Connecticut TOTAL REVENUES FOR MOST RECENT FISCAL YEAR

$150.2 billion WEB

GE TWITTER

@ge_reports BLOG

GE Reports

A freight train leaves Atlanta traveling 25 miles per hour running GE’s RailEdge Movement Planner software. At the same time, a 737 takes off from Chicago traveling 500 miles per hour running GE’s Required Navigation Performance flight-path-management software. When will these two new ecomagination products–now part of a GE green portfolio generating more than $18 billion annually–create energy savings and productivity gains? Now. For example, GE client Norfolk Southern estimates it’ll earn an additional $200 million to $800 million in productivity annually from its current locomotives and tracks once it rolls out RailEdge over its 21,000 route-mile network. All aboard!