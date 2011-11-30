44_Pandora

In 2010, Pandora’s custom-music machine purred like never before, forging strategic partnerships and securing spots on everything from iPhones to entertainment systems in the dashes of new cars–lots of new cars. Pandora, which now claims more than 80 million listeners, has long been on board Fords and Mercedes, and in the past few months, Toyota and Mini added options that include the service. Recent deals with Alpine and Pioneer have allowed in-dash components to link up to Pandora via web-connected smartphone apps. Pandora’s “anytime, anywhere” mantra seems like manifest destiny now. “In the last few years, what we’ve really done is work on the efficiency in how we monetize the service,” says founder Tim Westergren. “And we’ve gotten really good at it.” So good, in fact, that Westergren claims to have lured more than 2% of the total radio audience of his broadcast competitors. Pandora turned its first profit in 2009 and reportedly had sales of more than $100 million in 2010.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens