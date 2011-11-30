HEADQUARTERS

San Jose, California TOTAL REVENUES FOR MOST RECENT FISCAL YEAR

$40.04 billion WEB

Cisco TWITTER

@ciscosystems BLOG

http://blogs.cisco.com/

Some companies struggle to find new markets. Cisco builds them. Starting with New Songdo, a Korean “city-from-scratch” created with Gale International, Cisco plans to deliver digital plumbing to 20 such cities planned for Asia. It also wants to develop an open energy grid, an idea so big that CEO John Chambers gave his smart-grid team “an almost unlimited budget.” The almost unlimited imagination just comes with working at Cisco.