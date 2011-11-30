advertisement
Expected to be completed in 2015, New Songdo is the most ambitious instant city created since Brasilia 50 years ago. NEW SONGDO, KOREA Photograph by: Bart Everson
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Some companies struggle to find new markets. Cisco builds them. Starting with New Songdo, a Korean “city-from-scratch” created with Gale International, Cisco plans to deliver digital plumbing to 20 such cities planned for Asia. It also wants to develop an open energy grid, an idea so big that CEO John Chambers gave his smart-grid team “an almost unlimited budget.” The almost unlimited imagination just comes with working at Cisco.

