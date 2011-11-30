39_shaadi.com

HEADQUARTERS

Mumbai, India WEB

Shaadi.com TWITTER

@shaadidotcom

Kavita and Nirav Ranpuria met on Shaadi.com in October 2008 and married five months later. Great Internet dating story, right? Wrong. Unlike Match.com or eHarmony, Shaadi’s entire goal is marriage, and the company says it has introduced 1.4 million couples. Profiles are more résumé than come-on, with details like income and education–and are often read by a prospect’s extended family. Shaadi plans to go mobile in 2011 and to open retail sites for marriage counseling for its 20 million registered users. Maybe that will bring luck to Anupam Mittal, 37, who founded Shaadi after disappointments with traditional matchmakers–and remains single.