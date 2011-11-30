38_Solarcity

HEADQUARTERS

San Mateo, California WEB

SolarCity TWITTER

@solarcity

SolarCity has installed more than 10,000 solar rooftops–10% of the total in the U.S. Its clients include eBay, Walmart, and Intel, and it has also signed a deal with Home Depot to become the chain’s only in-store vendor for home panels. The company handles the financing, installation, and maintenance. SolarCity guarantees that the cost of the lease payment, plus the new power bill, will be lower than the customer’s old power bill.