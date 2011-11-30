33_Pepsico

advertisement
Cheetos is one of the many snacks that Pepsi’s chief scientific officer Mehmood Khan is targeting with his plan to improve the nutrition of the company’s products. ORANGE AID Photograph by: James Lee
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Does better nutrition require curbing our appetites for Cheetos and Fritos and Mountain Dew (oh, my!)? Not if PepsiCo can help it. The snack-food giant recently opened a clinical research center charged with making its products healthier–slashing fat, sugar, and sodium by as much as 25% in the next 10 years–without changing their taste. Smaller, fast-dissolving salt crystals on chips, for instance, could mean less sodium with the same addictive, salty flavor.

