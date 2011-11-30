33_Pepsico

HEADQUARTERS

Does better nutrition require curbing our appetites for Cheetos and Fritos and Mountain Dew (oh, my!)? Not if PepsiCo can help it. The snack-food giant recently opened a clinical research center charged with making its products healthier–slashing fat, sugar, and sodium by as much as 25% in the next 10 years–without changing their taste. Smaller, fast-dissolving salt crystals on chips, for instance, could mean less sodium with the same addictive, salty flavor.