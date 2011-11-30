31_Double Negative

If you witnessed mind-boggling visual wizardry at the cinema in 2010, chances are you can thank Double Negative. The London firm created awe-inducing imagery for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Iron Man 2, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Inception, an early Oscar pick for best visual effects. To create the film’s most talked-about scene, in which Paris folds into a cube city, the team snapped more than half a million street views for hyperdetailed digital models of the urban landscape. “Live action, we have our characters at a street café; behind them, all the folding is computer generated,” says cofounder and supervisor Paul Franklin. “The combination had to be absolutely seamless, and it was.” Coming in 2011 are Captain America: The First Avenger and the much-anticipated Harry Potter finale.
