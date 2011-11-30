advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

29_IBM

29_IBM
The last time an IBM supercomputer challenged a human opponent to a televised duel, chess champion Garry Kasparov resigned his final match in frustration. Watson On Jeopardy! Photograph courtesy of: IBM
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

IBM’s newest computer, Watson, is not only smart but also game-show savvy. During a practice round of Jeopardy in January, Watson beat Ken Jennings, the contestant famous for winning 74 games and $2.52 million. What does this have to do with the real world, where IBM allegedly lives? The company says that the computer’s ability to speedily sift through vast, wildly different reams of data and offer specific answers applies to all kinds of situations: helping doctors diagnose patients’ ailments; untangling knotty tech problems; bolstering customer service. Hooray! If IBM can improve customer service and get us to watch Jeopardy again, that’s innovation we’ll support–even if Watson whups us mere mortals.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life