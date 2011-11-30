28_Opening Ceremony

Longtime friends Carol Lim and Humberto Leon launched Opening Ceremony in 2002 with a single New York store and a plan to showcase a rotating selection of designers, spotlighting one country every year. (Currently, Cacharel, Repetto, and Jean Paul Gaultier represent France.) Today, the company has storefronts in Los Angeles and Tokyo, a New York showroom that reps more than 20 designers, and an acclaimed in-house collection, featuring high-profile design collaborations with Chloé Sevigny and Spike Jonze. Opening Ceremony Worldwide takes e-commerce to the next level–shop by country, design your own bag–and includes a must-read staff blog. Its entries about books, art, and fashion attract 4 million monthly visitors. “A friend of mine lives in a small town in Ireland and a random girl asked if she was wearing an OC sweater,” says Lim. “Because of Worldwide, she knew us.” Despite that growing global community, Opening Ceremony shoppers still feel like the brand is their little secret, which may be the company’s biggest accomplishment. Says Lim: “It makes people feel as if they’ve discovered something.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens