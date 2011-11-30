WHEN FOUNDED

1994 HEADQUARTERS

Seattle, Washington CEO

Jeff Bezos TOTAL REVENUES FOR MOST RECENT FISCAL YEAR

$34.20 billion (net sales) WEB

Amazon TWITTER

@amazon BLOGAmazon Daily

The iPad, skeptics said, would kill the Kindle. But Amazon dropped the Kindle’s price to $139, triggering sales of some 8 million devices. CEO Jeff Bezos also introduced an Android Kindle app, further driving revenue from e-books and newspaper and magazine subscriptions. Meanwhile, just as it bought Zappos to bigfoot its way into shoes, the world’s largest e-tailer purchased Diapers.com to rule that playground. Morgan Stanley predicts Amazon’s revenue will hit $100 billion in 2015, a journey that promises to be a page-turner.