advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

25_Wieden+Kennedy

25_Wieden+Kennedy
“The Old Spice Guy,” played by Isaiah Mustafa, starred in over 100 YouTube videos, responding to tweets about Old Spice and the TV commercials he starred in. After more than six months off, Old Spice commercials starring Mustafa have recently begun airing again. I’m On A Horse Image courtesy of: YouTube
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

THE AMAZING TRUE TALE OF THE OLD SPICE CAMPAIGN


advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life