24_LinkedIn

HEADQUARTERS

Mountain View, California TOTAL REVENUES FOR MOST RECENT FISCAL YEAR

First 9 mos. of 2010: $161.4 million; 2009: $120.13 million WEB

LinkedIn TWITTER

@linkedin BLOG

The LinkedIn Blog

Sure, there are rumors that LinkedIn may go public soon–perhaps to get out ahead of that other social network. But that’s not what cofounder and executive chairman Reid Hoffman wants to discuss. “We’re taking the aggregate data set [of our 90 million members] and turning it into new products that are useful for everyone,” says Hoffman. That means users can now search new Company Pages to find connections to a given company (as well as recent hirings and firings), while college students can use a new app called Career Explorer to follow the employment footsteps of real people. “Where do people normally go when they graduate with my major? Which universities does this company hire from? There’s a massive lack of information,” says Hoffman. “When everyone can see the patterns, it’s useful to everyone.”